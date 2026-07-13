Richardson to manufacture power supply for C-Motive’s ZeroMag motor

Richardson Electronics, a US-based provider of engineered solutions for power, microwave and energy storage applications, has announced it has been selected by C-Motive Technologies as its manufacturing partner to support the commercialization of C-Motive’s ZeroMag motor platform and Cascade H-Bridge medium voltage drive system.

Under the agreement, Richardson Electronics will provide design-for-manufacturing (DFM), engineering support, Alpha and Beta pilot production, production test development, quality planning, regulatory support and volume manufacturing services for C-Motive’s proprietary motor drive controller to prepare for commercial production beginning in calendar 2027, Richardson said in a press release.

C-Motive’s patented ZeroMag motor technology uses electrostatic forces rather than permanent magnets to generate torque, eliminating the need for rare-earth magnets and significantly reducing copper content compared to conventional electric motors. Designed for stationary industrial applications, including direct-drive conveyor systems and high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans, the technology is intended to deliver the performance of permanent-magnet direct-drive motors while reducing material costs and supply chain risk.

Manufacturing activities will be conducted primarily at Richardson Electronics’ headquarters and manufacturing facility in LaFox, Illinois, leveraging the company’s expertise in electro-mechanical assembly, production process development, advanced testing and global supply chain management. The engagement also includes the development of production-ready quality systems and test processes to support C-Motive’s planned production ramp, the press release said.

“Our team brings deep expertise in design-for-manufacturing, advanced power electronics, and scalable production,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “We look forward to helping C-Motive transition its technology from development to commercial manufacturing and supporting its growth in the years ahead.”