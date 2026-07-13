Envision partners with Pulse on 310 MWh BESS project in UK

Chinese green tech company Envision Energy has announced a partnership with London-based Pulse Clean Energy to deliver a BESS project in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK, with a total capacity of 129 MW / 310 MWh.

Originally designed for a two-hour duration, the system has been optimized by Envision to achieve 2.4-hour autonomy. Envision will deliver a system-level storage solution integrating its Gen 7 BESS platform, advanced battery technologies and grid-forming capabilities to enhance grid stability, improve system flexibility and support rising electricity demand driven by electrification, according to a media release.

“We are delighted to partner with Pulse Clean Energy on this landmark project, which reflects the growing recognition of Envision as a trusted system-level partner,” Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions, said. “By combining advanced storage technologies with AI-powered Future Energy Systems, Envision is committed to partnering with global stakeholders to enable a more adaptive energy ecosystem that accelerates renewable integration, supports industrial decarbonization and drives the transition toward a sustainable energy future.”

According to Vasilis Ntanovasilis, Director of Asset Delivery at Pulse Clean Energy, Envision’s technology and system-level expertise align closely with Pulse’s strategy to build and operate world-class storage infrastructure at scale.