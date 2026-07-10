QUDORA partners with QAI to advance ion-trap quantum computing

QUDORA Technologies GmbH, a European full-stack ion-trap quantum computing company, has announced the signing of an MOU with Korean quantum AI specialist QAI to pursue the deployment of QUDORA’s ion-trap quantum computing technology in Korea and demonstrate hybrid AI-Quantum services for a wide range of industries, from enterprises and the public sector to research applications.

As a first step, the two companies will conduct a feasibility study on deploying of a QUDORA ion-trap quantum computer within AI data center infrastructure operated by QAI in Korea. The study will focus on technical integration and the implementation of hybrid AI-quantum workflows in a real operational environment, QUDORA said.

Under the agreement, QUDORA will lead the system construction and technical integration, while QAI will conduct the local feasibility assessment and support market development activities as QUDORA expands its presence across Asia.

By combining QUDORA’s quantum computing platform with QAI’s AI infrastructure and application expertise, the collaboration aims to demonstrate practical hybrid AI-quantum services in a real operational environment. The companies have also agreed to cooperate on customer enablement, education, joint technology development, and hybrid AI-quantum solutions. The partnership also includes collaboration on export control compliance and other applicable regulatory requirements, supporting responsible international deployment of advanced quantum technologies, QUDORA said.

“The combination of Europe’s leading ion-trap quantum computing technology with QAI’s AI data center and commercialization capabilities will serve as an important springboard for expanding hybrid AI-quantum services,” said Se-man Lim, CEO of QAI.