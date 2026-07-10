LTSCT, Azuremoto to advance SiC, power semiconductor solutions

India’s L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed an MoU with Azuremoto Technologies, a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor IP design and component solutions.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cross-border business cooperation across Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor products for the AI data centre market, and rectifiers and MOS-based power semiconductor products targeting LTSCT’s key business verticals in India and worldwide, LTSCT said in a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, the collaboration spans two primary product domains. The first encompasses SiC MOSFETs, diodes and related modules and components for AI Data centre applications such as power supplies, server power architecture, uninterruptible power supply systems and energy-efficient solutions. The second includes rectifiers and MOS-based semiconductor products for applications such as energy metering systems, HVAC power control, solar inverter applications, BLDC motor drives and consumer electronics.

The parties have committed to executing a Definitive Agreement as a Distribution, Supply or Joint Development Agreement within one year.

Under the agreed structure, LTSCT will provide product roadmaps, technical specifications, application guidance, engineering samples and regulatory compliance support, and will participate in joint customer engagements. Azuremoto will lead market development, sales and customer relationship management within agreed territories, while delivering first-line technical support, market intelligence, and coordinating joint marketing efforts, the press release said.

“The India–Taiwan corridor is emerging as a critical axis in semiconductor development, and this collaboration positions LTSCT at its centre, combining our fabless design capability and IP-led product vision with Azuremoto deep ecosystem strengths,” Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive – LTSCT, said.