SUSE, Openchip partner to develop European RISC-V hardware
The partnership aims to ensure SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, SUSE Kubernetes Engine (RKE2), SUSE Rancher Prime, and SUSE AI Factory enable the high performance of Openchip’s upcoming hardware and software.
SUSE and Openchip & Software Technologies, a Spanish developer of high-performance RISC-V compute accelerators, have signed an MoU to collaborate on Europe’s enterprise-grade sovereign technology stack spanning from RISC-V-based hardware architectures to open source software.
The partnership aims to ensure SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, SUSE Kubernetes Engine (RKE2), SUSE Rancher Prime, and SUSE AI Factory enable the high performance of Openchip’s upcoming hardware and software, SUSE said in a press release.
“Our enterprise customers require predictable infrastructure that complies with evolving European data regulations,” said Andreas Prins, Global Head Sovereign Solutions at SUSE. “By collaborating early with Openchip, we ensure that when their RISC-V hardware hits the market, the software stack — from the Linux operating system to Kubernetes container management — will be fully optimized, secure, and ready for deployment.”
“Building advanced RISC-V compute accelerators is only half the equation; those chips need a reliable, enterprise-grade software ecosystem to fully realise deployment goals for data center, supercompute, public and critical sector organizations,” said Robin Giller, Chief Product Officer at Openchip. “Partnering with SUSE allows us to provide a complete, regionally sourced and competitive hardware and software solution that fits seamlessly into existing data center workflows.”