SUSE, Openchip partner to develop European RISC-V hardware

SUSE and Openchip & Software Technologies, a Spanish developer of high-performance RISC-V compute accelerators, have signed an MoU to collaborate on Europe’s enterprise-grade sovereign technology stack spanning from RISC-V-based hardware architectures to open source software.

The partnership aims to ensure SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, SUSE Kubernetes Engine (RKE2), SUSE Rancher Prime, and SUSE AI Factory enable the high performance of Openchip’s upcoming hardware and software, SUSE said in a press release.

“Our enterprise customers require predictable infrastructure that complies with evolving European data regulations,” said Andreas Prins, Global Head Sovereign Solutions at SUSE. “By collaborating early with Openchip, we ensure that when their RISC-V hardware hits the market, the software stack — from the Linux operating system to Kubernetes container management — will be fully optimized, secure, and ready for deployment.”