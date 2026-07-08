Mitsubishi Power, LNGPH sign deal for gas turbine parts and services

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has announced the signing of a Long-Term Parts and Services Agreement (LTPSA) between its Philippine after-sales arm MHI Power (Philippines) Plant Services Corporation (MHI-PSC) and LNGPH, through its corporate unit South Premiere Power Corporation (SPPC), for the 1,200MW Ilihan Combined Cycle Power Plant in Batangas.

The signing marks the latest milestone in the partnership between the companies, with their collaboration now extending to parts and inspection management. It is also the latest contribution by Mitsubishi Power to Ilihan, having supplied M501G gas turbines to the power plant in 2002, according to a press release.

Under the LTPSA, MHI-PSC will provide critical parts and services — including hot parts and spare parts supply, repair works, and technical advisory services — to the M501G gas turbines. Through the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will help ensure the plant’s continued operational reliability and optimal performance amid evolving market conditions, the press release said.

LNGPH is an integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal and gas-to-power complex in Batangas with a total installed capacity of 2.5GW, supporting the reliable supply of natural gas for power generation in the Luzon grid.

“Sustaining the performance and reliability of power assets is at the core of Mitsubishi Power’s engineering excellence,” Akihiro Ondo, Managing Director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, said. “This new agreement builds on more than two decades of proven operation of our M501G gas turbines at the Ilihan Combined Cycle Power Plant and underscores our commitment to delivering world-class energy solutions to our customers.”