The ITC's full commission originally issued its determination on 7 May 2026. With the presidential review period now concluded without intervention, the import and sales bans take effect, according to a press release from Infineon.

The US ruling adds to a series of legal victories for Infineon over Innoscience. The Munich District Court found against Innoscience in August 2025, June 2026 and early July 2026, finding infringement of three Infineon patents and one utility model. Those German rulings prohibit Innoscience from importing, selling and marketing the infringing products in Germany, and order the company to pay damages to Infineon.