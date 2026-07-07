Micron partners with Ford to strengthen long-term memory supply

Micron Technology and Ford Motor Company have announced a long-term Strategic Customer Agreement (SCA) to strengthen the supply of memory and storage solutions supporting Ford’s next-generation vehicle production.

Micron is increasing output of key automotive memory solutions with capacity expansions designed to support long product lifecycles and ensure sustained supply for critical production programs, the company said.

This agreement is supported by Micron’s ongoing investments to expand and localize manufacturing for automotive customers, including its expansion of advanced DRAM production at its Manassas, Virginia fab.

“Producing the high-volume vehicles of the future in the US will require a resilient supply chain,” said Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company. “We applaud Micron’s commitment to manufacturing in America, expanding its domestic production and investing in a skilled workforce.”