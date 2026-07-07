FOXTRON, MediaTek to advance intelligent vehicle experiences

Taiwan’s MediaTek has announced a strategic collaboration with Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), to accelerate the evolution of AI-powered intelligent vehicles.

As part of this global and multi-year partnership, the MediaTek Dimensity AX C-X1 platform, which incorporates NVIDIA’s leading-edge GPU and advanced AI technologies, will be integrated into premium automotive solutions across the partners’ ecosystems to enable safe and secure AI-enhanced in-cabin experiences, MediaTek said in a press release.

The collaboration underscores the automotive industry’s shift toward AI-defined and enabled vehicle architectures that demand increasingly advanced computing and ecosystem integration. Together, the companies are combining their expertise across semiconductor innovation, AI infrastructure, automotive platforms, and manufacturing to help accelerate scalable solutions for the next era of intelligent mobility.

“This collaboration combines our advanced EV platform and the best AI-enabled smart cockpit platform together to deliver scalable, next-generation intelligent mobility solutions, to focus on seamless, intelligent, and user-centric experiences,” said Andy Lee, Chairman of FOXTRON.

The MediaTek Dimensity AX C-X1 platform, which utilizes an advanced 3nm process and leverages NVIDIA’s GPU, AI, and graphics technologies, is designed to power AI-enabled cockpit experiences with intuitive multimodal interactions; industry-leading connectivity spanning 5G telematics, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth; energy-efficient high-performance computing; and premium multimedia, the press release said.

“FOXTRON’s adoption of Dimensity AX C-X1 signifies our growth in the automotive sector as we continue to make inroads into global markets, and ensures that OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers around the world have access to leading-edge technologies and experiences,” said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Platform at MediaTek. “Through this strategic partnership, we are bringing together leading in-vehicle solutions across compute, connectivity and AI to shape the next era of intelligent mobility.”