Pasqal, Aeponyx launch PIC Packaging Center of Competency

French company Pasqal, through its Canadian subsidiary Aeponyx, has announced the creation of a specialized center of competency focused on assembling and packaging key components used in quantum and advanced sensing technologies in Canada.

The Center of Competency in Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Packaging for quantum and sensing applications will be based at C2MI in Bromont, Quebec. Supported by the Canadian government, the initiative brings together Aeponyx, HOP Technologies and Phantom Photonics to strengthen Canada’s domestic capabilities in advanced photonics and quantum technologies, according to a media release.

“Building on more than a decade of strong collaboration with C2MI on silicon nitride PICs, this initiative directly supports Pasqal’s roadmap by enabling a reliable, domestic supply chain for advanced photonic packaging in Canada,” said Philippe Babin, CEO of Aeponyx. “Creating this Center of Competency is an important step in strengthening the capabilities that will firmly position Canada as a global leader in the next generation of quantum and sensing technologies.”

“With Aeponyx, we validated our active-alignment technology on quantum photonics prototypes, and we believe the collaboration has created a strong foundation for scalable production,” said Tobias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at Aixemtec GmbH. “We look forward to supporting Aeponyx as it advances capabilities that are important to Pasqal’s quantum hardware roadmap”

The project is backed by USD 4 million in combined federal and provincial support, including USD 3 million from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) through its Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program, the media release said.