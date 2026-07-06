Gremsy partners with FPT to boost UAV, robotics adoption in Japan

Gremsy has announced a strategic partnership with FPT to accelerate the adoption of industrial UAV and robotics solutions in Japan.

The collaboration between the two Vietnamese companies will combine Gremsy’s advanced stabilization and camera payload technologies with FPT’s capabilities in AI, system integration, digital platforms, and local market delivery, enabling Japanese enterprises to deploy UAV solutions with greater reliability, integration readiness, and operational value, Gremsy said in a press release.

As Gremsy’s global Strategic Partner and Certified Distributor, FPT will leverage its Japan market presence, regional delivery network and clientele to support Gremsy’s expansion in Japan and broader global distribution strategy, accelerating UAV adoption across sectors.

Gremsy has provided image stabilization technologies to more than 300 drone manufacturers and system integrators across over 65 countries. In Japan, its technologies have been adopted by local UAV manufacturers such as ACSL, Aerosense and Amuse Oneself, the press release said.

“By joining forces with FPT, we are not just providing hardware and solutions; we are delivering a localized support system that combines Gremsy’s Mission-Ready AI stabilization technology with FPT’s deep technical expertise,” said Trieu Tran, Gremsy Japan Business Development Director. “Together, we are empowering Japanese industries to adopt UAVs and robotics technology with reliable integration and trusted performance.”