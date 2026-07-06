Garuda, Micron Instruments to co-develop defence drones

Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based company, has signed an MoU with Micron Instruments, an Indian manufacturer of precision fuzes, defence ammunition systems and critical military components.

Under the proposed agreement, the companies will leverage their combined expertise in advanced manufacturing, defence engineering, and innovation to build next-gen indigenous defence solutions, including loitering munitions, payload-enabled UAVs, and advanced unmanned systems, according to a report by Businessline.

The partnership will combine Micron Instruments’ expertise in custom-designed fuzes with Garuda Aerospace’s advanced drone technologies.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said this collaboration opened new opportunities in defence drones, loitering munitions, and next-generation unmanned systems.