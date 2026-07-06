Garuda, Micron Instruments to co-develop defence drones
The two Indian companies will leverage their combined expertise in advanced manufacturing, defence engineering and innovation to build next-gen indigenous defence solutions, including loitering munitions, payload-enabled UAVs and advanced unmanned systems.
Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based company, has signed an MoU with Micron Instruments, an Indian manufacturer of precision fuzes, defence ammunition systems and critical military components.
Under the proposed agreement, the companies will leverage their combined expertise in advanced manufacturing, defence engineering, and innovation to build next-gen indigenous defence solutions, including loitering munitions, payload-enabled UAVs, and advanced unmanned systems, according to a report by Businessline.
The partnership will combine Micron Instruments’ expertise in custom-designed fuzes with Garuda Aerospace’s advanced drone technologies.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said this collaboration opened new opportunities in defence drones, loitering munitions, and next-generation unmanned systems.
“The future of defence will be driven by innovation, strong indigenous capabilities, and strategic partnerships,” said Vikram Sahgal, Chairman & Managing Director CMD, Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd, according to the Businessline report. “Our association with Garuda Aerospace reflects a shared commitment to developing advanced, homegrown solutions that strengthen India’s defence ecosystem and support the country’s vision of self-reliance.”