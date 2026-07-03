Valeo secures radar tech contract with North American OEM

French automotive technology company Valeo has secured a new contract for advanced safety technologies with a North American electric vehicle manufacturer. Valeo will deploy its corner radar suite, including both hardware and embedded software, for the carmaker’s L2+ and L3 system, Valeo said,

The latest generation of radar is engineered to enable essential life-saving features, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Safe Exit Protection (SEP). Valeo’s radar system can also support “Eyes off” functions that could be added over-the-air by the OEM at a later date.

“This landmark win with a major North American automaker validates the unrivaled performance of our next-generation radar in the most demanding environments,” said Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo Brain Division. “With 50 times the resolution of the previous generation, this technology fully meets OEM expectations for integration flexibility and low power consumption, while supporting advanced parking features.”

Valeo’s radar platform is designed for maximum modularity. The American OEM will be able to customize the hardware configuration – without increasing hardware complexity – to offer driving and parking functions from entry level to Level 3 of autonomy.

Beyond its technical versatility, the suite is built for global compliance, enabling 5-star NCAP ratings and meeting General Safety Regulation (GSR) requirements.

The suite also supports over-the-air update, ensuring it keeps offering the best performances during the life of the vehicle, Valeo said.