Micron and General Motors sign long-term memory supply agreement

Beyond the committed supply, the two companies will continue collaborating on future memory and storage technology requirements for next-generation vehicle architectures – including product definition, system-level optimisation and qualification of advanced memory technologies.

The agreement is backed by Micron's USD 2 billion investment to modernise its DRAM manufacturing facility in Manassas, Virginia, which began production earlier this year. The US-based manufacturing footprint is designed to support supply predictability and product continuity across extended automotive product lifecycles.

"As demand for memory and storage continues to grow, we are investing to extend supply availability, expand capacity and align more closely with our customers to improve supply predictability across the automotive ecosystem," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron.

The deal is one of 16 Strategic Customer Agreements Micron discussed during its fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings call.