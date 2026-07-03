MediaTek, Samsung achieve 3Tx 5-layer uplink breakthrough

Taiwan’s MediaTek in partnership with Samsung has successfully completed the test of a 3Tx 5-layer uplink configuration. Harnessing MediaTek’s M90 5G modem platform and Samsung’s advanced network technology, including its virtualized RAN (vRAN), Massive-MIMO radios (MMU) and Macro radios, this joint demonstration establishes a new standard in 5G uplink performance, MediaTek said in a press release.

Building off the first successful three transmit antennas (3Tx) advancement, this trial integrated 3Tx, leveraging a multi-band setup that combined n66 (1.7GHz) as the primary cell and dual n77(3.7GHz) carriers across five uplink layers, delivering speed and efficiency.

The n66 band, operating with a 30 MHz bandwidth, and the n77 band, utilizing a total of 200MHz together achieved a total uplink throughput of 670 Mbps. Unlocking richer cloud and immersive experiences, this achievement strengthens FWA performance with significantly improved uplink peak speeds.

Pairing MediaTek’s latest 5G chipset platform with Samsung’s networks solutions enables these gains by optimizing resource allocation, managing multiple frequency bands and serving multiple users simultaneously, the press release said.

“This successful validation with Samsung represents a transformative milestone for the MediaTek 5G platform,” said Dr. HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication Systems & Partnerships at MediaTek. “As the needs for ultra-high-resolution cloud applications continue to surge, this technology will be a key driver for next-generation industry innovation.”