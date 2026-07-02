X-FAB receives €127 million to build new cleanroom in Erfurt

The federal government contributes approximately EUR 80.3 million, with Thuringia providing the remaining EUR 47.1 million – a higher regional share than originally planned. The European Commission approved state aid for the project in December 2025 under the European Chips Act, according to a press release from X-FAB.

The new facility will expand X-FAB's production capacity for MEMS and microsystems, and establish new manufacturing capabilities for heterogeneous integration – technology that combines electronic and optical functions in a single component for applications in data centres and optical systems. The project is described as among the most significant industrial investments in Thuringia in recent years.

"This funding marks an important milestone in transforming our Erfurt site into X-FAB's microsystems hub," said Damien Macq, CEO of X-FAB Group. "The new cleanroom will enable us to expand capacity and capabilities step by step, aligned with customer demand and participation."

X-FAB has operated in Erfurt for more than 30 years. The city sits within a broader Thuringian semiconductor ecosystem of more than 70 companies spanning design, prototyping, manufacturing and packaging. The Fab4Micro project is expected to create new highly skilled jobs at the site.