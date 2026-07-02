Shell Recharge, SINEXCEL launch lab to advance EV charging tech

Shell Recharge and Chinese firm SINEXCEL have signed an MoU and inaugurated the Shell Recharge–SINEXCEL Joint Laboratory in Shenzhen, marking another step in their collaboration to advance next-generation EV charging technologies and sustainable energy solutions, according to a media release.

This partnership merges Shell’s global operational expertise with SINEXCEL’s power electronics capabilities to solve critical industry pain points.

The Joint Laboratory will serve as a hub for technical exchange, collaborative R&D, project incubation, and pilot exploration with a focus on areas such as ultra-fast charging, cloud-charger synergistic scheduling, solar storage charging solutions, megawatt charging, and smart O&M technologies, the media release said.

“This Joint Laboratory is not just a platform for tackling core technical challenges, but also an innovation hub for exploring new business models and co-creating customer value,” said Evan Li, Chief Engineer of Shell E-Mobility China. “By blending our global energy retail expertise with cutting-edge hardware, we aim to accelerate the transformation of advanced R&D into real-world productivity, leading the EV charging ecosystem toward high-quality, sustainable development.”