Kurita, Membrane establish JV to cater to Indian chip industry

Japan’s Kurita Industries has established a joint venture, Kurita Membrane India Private Limited, and started its business, specializing in water treatment solutions for electronics industry, primarily semiconductor sector, in India, together with Membrane Group India Private Limited, which operates in the design, manufacture, installation and servicing of water treatment equipment in the country, Kurita said in a press release.

Kurita provides a diverse range of water treatment solutions for the electronics industry, including semiconductors, in Japan, East Asia, North America, and Europe, which is essential for their manufacturing processes, such as the production and supply of ultrapure water to recovery and reuse of wastewater, meeting customer needs and regional characteristics.

Kurita has agreed to establish the JV with Membrane Group, which has a proven track record in the water and wastewater treatment sector in India, with strong engineering, manufacturing, project execution, commissioning and lifecycle service capabilities, as well as long-standing relations with industrial customers.