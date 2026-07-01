Fujifilm partners with Gujarat to boost chip materials manufacturing

Fujifilm India has signed an MoU with the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat, to explore opportunities for manufacturing semiconductor materials in the country and strengthen domestic supply chain capabilities.

Through the MoU, Fujifilm India aims to assess opportunities to establish a semiconductor materials production base in Dholera (Gujarat) while working closely with government stakeholders, industry bodies, and private enterprises to support the development of a robust and resilient semiconductor supply chain, the company said.

As demand for semiconductors continues to grow across sectors including electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence, the initiative is expected to contribute to enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical semiconductor materials and strengthening the country’s position within the global value chain, Fujifilm said.

“At Fujifilm India, we have been closely assessing opportunities across the Indian market and evaluating how our diverse businesses can contribute to the country’s long-term growth and innovation ambitions,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said. “This MoU marks an important milestone in that journey and brings us a step closer to realizing our plans for investment in Dholera.”