Teledyne MEMS expands Edmonton operations

The expansion includes new wafer processing, inspection and automation equipment alongside facility upgrades, and is intended to enhance Teledyne MEMS' advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet rising global demand for MEMS sensors and microfabricated semiconductor devices.

From Edmonton, the company serves markets including optical MEMS, biomedical MEMS, and inertial and industrial sensing, with applications spanning telecommunications and miniaturised medical systems, according to a press release from the company.

"Our expansion in Edmonton reflects confidence in the region and will create high-value jobs and long-term economic opportunities," said Steve Bonham, Plant Manager at Teledyne MEMS.

Teledyne MEMS is a pure-play MEMS foundry offering design, prototyping and high-volume manufacturing for MEMS sensors, actuators and microfabricated semiconductor devices, with 150 mm and 200 mm wafer capabilities.