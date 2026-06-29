WISeKey and its subsidiary SEALSQ, a developer of semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technologies, have announced that their jointly established special purpose vehicle (SPV), Quantisimo Corp., has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with GigCapital8 Corp., a publicly traded Private-to-Public Equity (PPE), also known as special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), to explore the establishment of a Nasdaq-listed strategic quantum technology platform.

The proposed transaction contemplates a business combination between Quantisimo and GigCapital8. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to have a pre-money enterprise value of approximately USD 575 million, subject to customary closing conditions. The parties intend to increase this initial valuation to reach USD 2 billion through build-up consolidated acquisitions of up to an additional five quantum companies, according to a media release.

The transaction is currently expected to close during the first quarter of 2027.

Quantisimo was created by WISeKey and SEALSQ to establish a Trusted Quantum Pure-Play platform designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the rapidly emerging quantum economy. Through a combination of proprietary technologies, strategic investments, intellectual property, and selected assets from the SealQuantum.com portfolio of companies, Quantisimo seeks to become a leading public company focused on the development, commercialization, and deployment of trusted quantum technologies.

“Just as the Internet transformed the global economy over the past three decades, quantum technologies are expected to redefine computing, communications, security, and artificial intelligence over the coming decades,” said Carlos Creus Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and Chairman of SEALSQ. “Through Quantisimo, we are creating a Trusted Quantum Pure-Play platform designed to provide investors with direct exposure to this transformational opportunity while building the trusted infrastructure required for the quantum era.”

The contemplated transaction is intended to create a publicly traded platform dedicated to trusted quantum infrastructure and the broader quantum ecosystem. Quantisimo’s strategy is to identify, develop, acquire, and scale technologies and businesses that are expected to benefit from the transition to the quantum era, the media release said.