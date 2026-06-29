Voltatron wins contract to supply electronics solutions

VEMCOM Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of Voltatron AG, has entered into a supply agreement with an internationally active customer in the field of manufacturing infrastructure solutions for industrial electromobility.

The annual order volume exceeds EUR 10 million. The contract term is initially set at five years. The supply agreement automatically renews for an additional 12 months unless terminated in a timely manner. In total, the order volume over the contract term is in the mid double-digit millions, Voltatron said.

The agreement covers the supply of complex, highly integrated functional modules to the customer for use in peripheral devices deployed in industrial applications within the field of electric mobility. Deliveries will begin at the end of the current fiscal year.

Due to project-related start-up costs, the company anticipates a minor negative impact on consolidated earnings in fiscal year 2026. The majority of the agreed-upon delivery volume will be invoiced in subsequent years. Significant positive effects on revenue and earnings are therefore not expected until the 2027 fiscal year.

The agreement is the result of measures taken by the Voltatron Group to focus on increasing the share of organically generated revenue, the company said.