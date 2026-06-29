Aeva adopts Cadence Tensilica Vision DSP to boost lidar performance

Aeva, a California-based company, has licensed Cadence Tensilica Vision DSP IP to accelerate signal processing in its 4D LiDAR systems — enabling flexible and scalable solutions for industrial robotics and automotive applications, Cadence said in a press release.

Lidar technology enables precise 3D mapping and object detection in robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation and other physical AI applications at the edge. Its ability to deliver high-resolution depth information makes it indispensable for safety and navigation. Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology goes a step further by detecting velocity and position simultaneously, empowering autonomous devices to make safer, more intelligent decisions.

Cadence Tensilica Vision DSPs deliver a unique combination of programmability and performance, enabling Aeva to add flexibility, scalability and customizations to the lidar processing pipeline. Their inherent low-power architecture and customizable Tensilica Instruction Extension (TIE) language make Tensilica DSPs ideal for real-time signal processing, where latency and efficiency are critical, the press release said.

“Cadence’s DSP technology provides the flexibility and performance uplift we need to push the boundaries of perception and deliver scalable solutions to our industrial and automotive customers,” said James Reuther, chief engineer of Aeva. “By integrating the Tensilica Vision DSP into our next-generation LiDAR systems, Aeva can leverage the powerful combination of Cadence’s highly configurable hardware and comprehensive suite of optimized software libraries to accelerate innovation and bring advanced sensing capabilities to market faster.”