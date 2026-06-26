Siemens secures service contract for 61 battery-powered trains

Rock Rail is relying on Siemens Mobility’s comprehensive Railigent X operations and maintenance concept in its work with the Westfalen-Lippe Local Transport Authority (NWL) to further develop regional rail transport in the Network North Westphalia (NNW), Germany.

At the heart of the project is a full-service contract for 61 battery-electric Mireo Plus B trains, with a term of up to 30 years. As part of this long-term service package, Siemens Mobility will take full responsibility for the maintenance of the fleet, thereby ensuring almost 100 per cent availability, Siemens said in a press release.

The aim is to achieve particularly reliable, efficient and sustainable operations on the Network North Westphalia, where the state-of-the-art battery-powered trains will enter service from December 2029.

“Long-term service contracts are a key factor in ensuring reliable and sustainable rail transport,” Elmar Zeiler, CEO of Customer Service at Siemens Mobility, said. “This contract underscores precisely this importance: with our full-service approach, we are taking on complete maintenance of the Mireo Plus B fleet on the Network North Westphalia, thereby ensuring virtually uninterrupted availability over many years.”

“Reaching financial close on NWL marks another important milestone for Rock Rail and reflects the continued momentum of our business in Germany,” Mike Kean, Chief Operating Officer, Rock Rail, said. “The project demonstrates how innovative financing structures, specialist rolling stock expertise and long-term private capital can help deliver cleaner, more efficient transport solutions.”

The new Mireo Plus B trains are battery-powered multiple units (BEMUs) that draw their power from overhead lines and cover non-electrified sections of track with zero emissions. Intelligent energy management systems and energy recovery during braking ensure high efficiency and low operating costs, the press release said.