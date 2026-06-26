APDC, Airbound to develop drone delivery network in India

Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC) has signed an MOU with Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Airbound for a scalable drone delivery network across the Amaravati Capital Region in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

“With this MoU, Airbound is not just launching a new mode of delivery, they are laying the foundation of a new logistics architecture for Andhra Pradesh,” Geetanjali Sharma, Managing Director and Chairman, APDC said, according to a report by Businessline. “Airbound’s technology, combined with our focus on advanced infrastructure, will ensure that residents and businesses across Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur experience the benefits of drone-enabled services early.”

The initiative is expected to begin with operations in Guntur, with both parties working towards enabling 10,000 daily drone flights across Andhra Pradesh over the coming year.