APDC, Airbound to develop drone delivery network in India
The initiative is expected to begin with operations in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, with both parties working towards enabling 10,000 daily drone flights across the state over the coming year.
Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC) has signed an MOU with Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Airbound for a scalable drone delivery network across the Amaravati Capital Region in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
“With this MoU, Airbound is not just launching a new mode of delivery, they are laying the foundation of a new logistics architecture for Andhra Pradesh,” Geetanjali Sharma, Managing Director and Chairman, APDC said, according to a report by Businessline. “Airbound’s technology, combined with our focus on advanced infrastructure, will ensure that residents and businesses across Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur experience the benefits of drone-enabled services early.”
The initiative is expected to begin with operations in Guntur, with both parties working towards enabling 10,000 daily drone flights across Andhra Pradesh over the coming year.
“India is at an inflection point in logistics and aerial mobility, and Andhra Pradesh has both the ambition and the enabling environment to lead this transition at scale,” said Naman Pushp, Founder & CEO, Airbound, according to a report by news agency PTI. “Our goal is to build a network where drones move single packages point to point with the efficiency of a 20-tonne truck.”