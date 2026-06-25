Qualcomm acquires AI software company Modular

The acquisition is primarily a software play. Qualcomm's strength has been silicon – its chips power smartphones, edge devices and, increasingly, data centre infrastructure. What it has lacked is a software layer that makes it easier for developers to deploy AI workloads efficiently across heterogeneous hardware environments. Modular's platform, built by engineers who helped create foundational AI infrastructure, does exactly that – running models across CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and custom ASICs without requiring rewrites for each accelerator, according to a press release from Qualcomm.

The strategic logic is straightforward. As AI inference scales, performance-per-watt becomes the dominant cost driver. Better software can squeeze more out of existing silicon – which matters both at the edge, where Qualcomm already has a strong position, and in data centres, where the company has been working to expand. Modular's platform is also designed to be vendor-neutral.

"As agentic AI scales across data centers and edge environments, the industry is moving toward disaggregated, multi-vendor architectures that demand a more open and modern software foundation," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm.

Modular was co-founded by Chris Lattner, who said that the company was founded on the belief that AI needs a more open and efficient software foundation that can span diverse hardware and deployment environments. "Joining Qualcomm gives us the scale and platform reach to accelerate that mission," Lattner said.

No financial terms were disclosed.