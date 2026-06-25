Hitachi Energy expands power semiconductor production at Swiss site

Hitachi Energy has broken ground on a new facility at its power semiconductor manufacturing site in Lenzburg, Switzerland.

The expansion is part of Hitachi Energy’s USD 9 billion global investment program to increase capacity and add 15,000 people to scale manufacturing, R&D, and digitalisation, including boosting efficiency through AI-enabled processes, the company said.

With this, the highly automated semiconductor site in Lenzburg will further contribute to scale production, enhance operational performance, and reliably serve production, enhance operational performance, and reliably serve customers worldwide.

“This groundbreaking represents a significant step in strengthening our semiconductor footprint and expanding our production capacity in a targeted and sustainable way,” said Rainer Kaesmaier, Managing Director of Semiconductors at Hitachi Energy. “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Switzerland as a key hub for power semiconductor manufacturing, while also creating a modern and attractive working environment for our people and partners.”

Once completed, the new building will provide almost 200 new workstations, as well as meeting and focus rooms, a dedicated customer-support area, collaborative zones, and improved IT services. The logistics section will include automated storage infrastructure and specialised rooms to enable higher throughput and support the site’s growing manufacturing requirements, Hitachi Energy said.

Construction of the new building will run from 2026 through 2027 for the office areas, with logistics-related works continuing into 2028.