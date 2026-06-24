TSMC partners with Amkor to accelerate advanced packaging in US

TSMC and Amkor Technology have announced a 10-year agreement to foster a strong partnership that will enhance advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona, strengthening and accelerating investment in the US semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

The agreement establishes a collaboration framework for TSMC to procure from Amkor advanced packaging and testing services. By working together as partners to expand capacity, the companies aim to enable a more efficient, mutually beneficial operating model while strengthening their ability to support customers’ evolving requirements, according to a media release.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with our partner Amkor,” said Kevin Zhang, senior vice president and deputy Co-COO of TSMC. “We have a long history of experience working with Amkor globally in advanced packaging, and we are confident that our collaboration in the United States will be successful as we look to enhance our capabilities to jointly serve our customers.”

The collaboration is expected to enable a more integrated and resilient semiconductor supply chain that benefits customers across a broad range of end markets.

“This agreement marks an important next step in our partnership with TSMC as we accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US to provide our customers a full US supply chain from advanced silicon manufacturing to tested packaged devices,” said Kevin Engel, chief executive officer of Amkor Technology.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, particularly in Arizona. Amkor is progressing its advanced packaging and test campus, while TSMC is developing leading-edge semiconductor fabrication facilities, both located in Arizona, the media release said.