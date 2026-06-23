OPmobility, ProLogium sign MoU to develop solid‑state battery packs

France’s OPmobility and Taiwanese solid state battery firm ProLogium have signed an MoU to discuss a collaboration for the joint development and integration of solid-state battery cells into battery modules and packs for electric vehicles.

Under this MoU, ProLogium will provide solid-state battery cells to OPmobility for electrical performance testing. OPmobility will be responsible for the design, development and manufacturing of battery modules utilizing the solid-state battery cells provided by ProLogium. The shared objective is to jointly develop a battery module solution that can be adopted by OEMs for future EV platforms, OPmobility said in a press release.

“This partnership is a new milestone in our ambition to accelerate the growth of our electrification product line, a few months after announcing a major award to provide battery packs to a global OEM for passenger cars in the US,” Félicie Burelle, Chief Executive Officer of OPmobility, said. “It illustrates our capacity to collaborate with the right partners to innovate and contribute to the development of a more efficient and more sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

Through this cooperation, the partners will explore and validate how these cell-level advantages can be engineered and verified at the module and pack level — providing OEMs with better performance evaluation and accelerating the path toward EV-ready integrated solutions, the press release said.

“Working with an established leader in the field of solid-state batteries such as ProLogium strengthens OPmobility’s ability to anticipate the needs of global automotive manufacturers and supports the Group’s ambition to expand its technology portfolio and its customer reach,” Youssef Souiba, Executive Vice President, President of OPmobility’s C-Power Business Group, said. “This partnership is fully aligned with our strategy to design and assemble battery packs, regardless of the cell technology used.”