Infineon wins two more patent cases against Innoscience in Germany

The rulings – one based on a patent, one on a utility model – concern Innoscience's unauthorised use of GaN technologies developed by Infineon. The court has prohibited Innoscience from manufacturing, selling and marketing the infringing products in Germany, and ordered the company to pay damages, according to a press release from Infineon.

The cases are part of a broader legal campaign. A German court first ruled against Innoscience in August 2025, and in May 2026 the full commission of the US International Trade Commission found that Innoscience had infringed an Infineon GaN patent. Further proceedings are pending in both Germany and the United States.

"Today's ruling demonstrates the value of our GaN portfolio and underscores our commitment to vigorously defending our intellectual property and promoting fair competition," said Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of Infineon's GaN Systems Business Line.

Infineon holds approximately 450 GaN patent families and describes itself as the leading integrated device manufacturer in the GaN market. GaN is increasingly central to power systems in data centres, renewable energy, industrial automation and electric vehicles.