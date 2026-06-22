TVS SCS secures FEPS-S contract in partnership with Babcock

India’s TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has secured the Field Electrical Power Supplies – Support (FEPS-S) contract in partnership with Babcock International Group, supporting the British Army.

The FEPS-S contract is focused on supporting Field Electrical Power Supplies (FEPS) generators designed to deliver essential electrical power in remote and demanding land environments for military operations and other field applications, including disaster relief, according to a press release.

These generators play a critical role in powering communications systems, lighting and other essential infrastructure, ensuring reliable power supply in challenging conditions.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, TVS SCS will support Babcock in key areas including procurement, inventory planning, stock management and distribution of spare parts. These services will support both Babcock teams and Ministry of Defence engineers in maintaining the operational readiness of the FEPS equipment.

The contract further strengthens the long-standing relationship between TVS SCS and Babcock, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering reliable and efficient operational support. By combining Babcock’s engineering and asset management expertise with TVS SCS’s global supply chain capabilities, the partnership will help ensure that FEPS generators remain ready to operate whenever and wherever they are required, the press release said.