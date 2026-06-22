QS partners with Honda to advance solid-state battery tech

QuantumScape Corporation (QS), a San Jose, California-based next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology company, has announced a joint research agreement with Honda R&D Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor, aimed at advancing the QS battery platform through the combined contributions and expertise of both parties.

The joint program includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes, QS said in a press release.

The agreement follows Honda’s successful completion of a technology evaluation agreement with QS, which included an in-depth, hands-on technical study of QS’s solid-state technology platform as well as competitive benchmarking across a range of standard technical tests.

“QS technology demonstrated compelling and unique advantages during our evaluation,” said Atsushi Ogawa, Chief Operating Officer, Research Center of Excellence, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. “We see potential for QS technology to add value across a range of applications, including automotive, and we are excited to move forward into the next phase of our partnership.”