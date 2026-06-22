Envision partners with IES to advance green energy transition in Laos

Chinese green technology firm Envision Energy has signed a strategic partnership with Impact Electrons Siam (IES), a Southeast Asian renewable energy developer, to jointly advance the cross-border Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos.

The collaboration is expected to add significant wind power, solar, and energy storage capacity and help create an AI-powered energy infrastructure that integrates energy systems with intelligent systems, and substantially expanding the region’s integrated clean energy capacity, according to a media release.

Envision Energy will provide advanced AI-powered future energy system to enable intelligent coordination and optimization across wind, solar, and storage operations.

The project is expected to demonstrate how system-level integration and intelligent operations can improve renewable energy reliability, efficiency, and long-term resilience, creating a scalable model for clean energy development across Southeast Asia.

“The future of renewable energy is shifting from competition among individual technologies to system-level integration and intelligent operations,” said Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy. “By integrating wind, solar, and energy storage at scale, this project will further optimize Laos’ energy mix, enhance grid stability and flexibility, and improve the cost competitiveness of clean electricity.”