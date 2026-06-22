Cadence, HPE accelerate digital twin–driven data center modernization
Solution will maximize data center and AI factory profitability while delivering engineering-grade insights to design and operations for more efficient, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure
Cadence has announced an expansion of its collaboration with HPE to accelerate digital twin-driven data center modernization, enabling customers to improve planning, optimization, and lifecycle operations for next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.
The collaboration combines the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, which virtualizes data center environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation to significantly optimize end-to-end computational throughput, with HPE’s sustainable data center modernization services and expertise, Cadence said.
The standardization of the platform within HPE’s AI-focused modular data center, AI Mod POD, also improves total cost of ownership, speeds deployment, and increases operational efficiency.
“As AI reshapes data center requirements, digital twins provide a powerful foundation for designing and operating high-performing infrastructure,” said Sherman Ikemoto, Group Director, Cadence. “Working with HPE, we aim to help customers model and optimize complex environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation—reducing risk while improving energy efficiency and supporting customers’ sustainability ambitions.”
Together, Cadence, NVIDIA, and HPE will deliver scalable, energy-efficient data center blueprints—from edge to cloud—helping customers de-risk decisions before physical deployment, unlock stranded capacity, and maintain optimal performance as requirements change, Cadence said.
“HPE is focused on helping customers modernize data centers for the AI era with solutions that are scalable, secure, and more sustainable,” said Paul Nelson, Global Director, IT Sustainability & Data Center Services, HPE. “By deepening the collaboration with Cadence, we bring engineering-grade digital twin capabilities to customers so they can optimize capacity, energy efficiency, and operational decisions across the data center lifecycle.”