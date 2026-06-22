Cadence, HPE accelerate digital twin–driven data center modernization

Cadence has announced an expansion of its collaboration with HPE to accelerate digital twin-driven data center modernization, enabling customers to improve planning, optimization, and lifecycle operations for next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

The collaboration combines the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, which virtualizes data center environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation to significantly optimize end-to-end computational throughput, with HPE’s sustainable data center modernization services and expertise, Cadence said.

The standardization of the platform within HPE’s AI-focused modular data center, AI Mod POD, also improves total cost of ownership, speeds deployment, and increases operational efficiency.

“As AI reshapes data center requirements, digital twins provide a powerful foundation for designing and operating high-performing infrastructure,” said Sherman Ikemoto, Group Director, Cadence. “Working with HPE, we aim to help customers model and optimize complex environments using AI, HPC, and physics-based simulation—reducing risk while improving energy efficiency and supporting customers’ sustainability ambitions.”

Together, Cadence, NVIDIA, and HPE will deliver scalable, energy-efficient data center blueprints—from edge to cloud—helping customers de-risk decisions before physical deployment, unlock stranded capacity, and maintain optimal performance as requirements change, Cadence said.