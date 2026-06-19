Tech Mahindra partners with Viam to scale advanced robotics

Viam, a US-based software platform for advanced robotics and automation, has announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra, an Indian provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries.

As a core partner in physical AI, Viam will work with Tech Mahindra to provide their global enterprise clients with direct access to the Viam platform for managing and maintaining robotic fleets at scale, Tech Mahindra said in a press release.

Viam’s advanced robotics and automation platform provides a unified software layer to build, deploy, and manage robotics applications at scale, enabling enterprises to manage robots with the same level of visibility and control as traditional IT systems. Viam’s platform is both hardware agnostic and cloud agnostic, enabling Tech Mahindra’s clients to accelerate adoption of advanced robotics and automation.

“[S]caling robotics across complex industrial environments continues to remain a challenge due to fragmented software ecosystems, integration complexities, and the need for real-time fleet visibility and management. Our partnership with Viam will help address these challenges by combining Tech Mahindra’s deep engineering and industry expertise with Viam’s advanced hardware-agnostic robotics platform,” said Manikantan N S, Global Delivery Head, Manufacturing Service Line, Tech Mahindra. “Together, we aim to enable enterprises to accelerate the adoption of scalable, secure, and intelligent automation solutions while improving operational efficiency and business agility.”

Tech Mahindra plans to expand its dedicated robotics and automation practice leveraging the Viam platform, enabling its global manufacturing clients to deploy automation solutions for customers across industries, the press release said.