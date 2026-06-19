Edge, Safran sign deal to deepen aerospace, defense cooperation

Edge Group, the UAE-based advanced technology and defense group, and France’s Safran have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement establishing a structured framework for a deeper cooperation and broadening the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both groups.

Edge and Safran already cooperate on several programs across defense electronics, smart weapons and other areas, building on more than three decades of Safran’s presence in the United Arab Emirates, according to a media release.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement further strengthens this partnership by extending its scope to a broader range of equipment, capabilities and know-how that the two groups can address together. It responds to the profound shift in modern warfare, including the growing role of unmanned systems, electronic warfare and the need for greater resilience and autonomy of defense capabilities, the media release said.

“Safran and Edge have built something genuine here, a partnership grounded in shared values, complementary capability, and a common belief that the best defence solutions are built together,” Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Edge Group, said.

“Through this Strategic Cooperation Agreement, we are committed to building a shared vision focused on developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions,” Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, said.

The two companies have also announced a joint venture term sheet for the co-development of an extended-range precision-guided weapon based on the Hammer family.