Siemens, HighByte partner on industrial data operations

Siemens is expanding the capabilities of its Industrial Edge ecosystem through a partnership with industrial software company HighByte. The collaboration enables customers to seamlessly connect, contextualize and transform data from both operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) sources, helping them to get value from industrial data, Siemens said in a press release.

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an industrial data operations software solution, designed specifically for data modeling, orchestration and governance. It is now available as an official application on the Siemens Industrial Edge Marketplace.

“The partnership solves a core challenge to make AI-powered industrial production a reality: making data from diverse sources accessible, understandable and actionable across the enterprise,” said Rainer Brehm, COO for automation and CTO at Siemens Digital Industries. “By bringing together Industrial Edge’s robust OT connectivity with HighByte’s DataOps capabilities and Intelligence Center X, we bridge the gap between shop floor operations and IT systems.”

A key capability of the integrated solution is data contextualization and pipelining. Using HighByte Intelligence Hub, users can apply flexible and scalable transformation rules to process data from multiple sources across IT and OT domains, adding business context and converting raw operational data into meaningful information, the press release said.

“Industrial organizations have long struggled with fragmented data across IT and OT systems,” said Tony Paine, CEO at HighByte. “By directly integrating HighByte Intelligence Hub with Industrial Information Hub on Industrial Edge, we give customers a direct path to contextualized and standardized data.”

Vivix Vidros Planos, a Brazilian flat glass manufacturer, used the combination of Siemens Industrial Edge, HighByte and Intelligence Center X to completely digitalize their core production process with 30 industrial applications.