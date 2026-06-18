Samsung, LG Uplus collaborate on ISAC technology for 6G

Samsung Electronics and LG Uplus have signed an MOU to jointly research Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) technology. Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub within Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, will lead development efforts aimed at securing core technologies for the 6G era, according to a press release.

ISAC technology is gaining industry attention for its wide range of applications across indoor and outdoor environments, from everyday settings to industrial sites.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on enhancing everyday safety through human detection and improving network operational efficiency. Over time, the companies plan to expand the research by combining ISAC-generated wireless data with camera imagery to further improve detection accuracy.

Under the partnership, Samsung Research will develop core ISAC and AI-driven 6G technologies, while LG Uplus will lead validation, including data provision and field-testing infrastructure setup, based on its extensive experience in mobile network operations, the press release said.

“ISAC is a core technology that transforms communications networks into sensing platforms, enabling users, network operators and industries to experience the full value of 6G,” said JinGuk Jeong, Executive Vice President and Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center (ACRC), Samsung Research at Samsung Electronics. “Through our collaboration with LG Uplus, we will validate the potential of 6G services across a range of real-world environments and continue advancing key 6G technologies.”