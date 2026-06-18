Quantinuum, Mitsubishi Electric sign MOU to advance quantum computing

Quantinuum, a US-based quantum computing company, has signed a non-binding MOU with Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to establish a framework for a strategic partnership aiming at accelerating the development of quantum computing applications for advanced industrial engineering and design.

The agreement creates a foundation for the companies to jointly identify high-impact industrial use cases and explore quantum and hybrid quantum-classical approaches for next-generation engineering workflows. Expected initial areas of focus include computer-aided engineering (CAE), such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and broader simulation and design applications utilizing logical qubit operations on Quantinuum’s quantum platform, according to a media release.

“We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric as we work toward meaningful quantum utility to industrial engineering,” said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. “By combining Quantinuum’s leading quantum computing capabilities with Mitsubishi Electric’s deep engineering expertise, we aim to address some of the world’s most complex design and simulation challenges.”

Under the envisaged partnership, Quantinuum would provide Mitsubishi Electric with access to its high-fidelity trapped-ion quantum systems and expert consultation on quantum algorithm development. Mitsubishi Electric would contribute domain expertise in electromagnetic field analysis, structural analysis, and thermal fluid simulation across a wide range of industrial applications such as factory automation, energy and public utilities, air conditioning, and building systems, the media release said.