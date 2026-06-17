Rapidus, Fondazione Chips-IT sign MoU to boost chip manufacturing

Japan’s Rapidus Corporation has announced that it signed an MoU with the Fondazione Chips-IT, an Italian private-law foundation dedicated to semiconductor circuit design, according to a press release.

The Fondazione Chips-IT plays a central role in Italy’s semiconductor ecosystem and collaborates with world-leading international research institutions and industry.

“Japan is a key partner for Italian research, and we are pleased to collaborate with Rapidus, where we’ll develop circuits using their advanced technologies in support of our domestic ecosystem,” said Dr. Carlo Reita, CEO, Fondazione Chips-IT. “Rapidus is also an example for a young institute like us on how to quickly ramp-up activities and reach the top leaders in our field.”

The joint effort with the Fondazione Chips-IT builds on Japan and Europe semiconductor cooperation. Rapidus has also signed an MOU with the UK Semiconductor Centre, a national body promoting the semiconductor industry in the UK.

Rapidus is currently conducting pilot production with the aim of mass-producing cutting-edge 2nm logic semiconductors in Japan in 2027. With the signing of these agreements, Rapidus and the two organizations will begin information sharing and discussions with a view to strengthening their collaborations in the future, the press release said.