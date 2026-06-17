GE Aerospace, Wolfspeed to accelerate high-voltage SiC adoption

GE Aerospace and US-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed have announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating the adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide across the industrial, aerospace and defense markets.

Under the MOU, the companies plan to develop standards for high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, supporting solid-state transformers, industrial electrification, and next-generation aerospace & defense (A&D) platforms while strengthening supply chain resilience, Wolfspeed said in a press release.

“Separately, our two companies have contributed to several industry-first technologies,” said Kris Shepherd, president of Electrical Power for GE Aerospace. “Together, we’re ready to shape a robust value chain of high-power silicon carbide based on a mutual appreciation for achieving smaller, lighter, more efficient high-voltage end systems.”