GE Aerospace, Wolfspeed to accelerate high-voltage SiC adoption
The companies plan to develop standards for high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, supporting solid-state transformers, industrial electrification and next-generation aerospace & defense platforms while strengthening supply chain resilience.
GE Aerospace and US-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed have announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating the adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide across the industrial, aerospace and defense markets.
Under the MOU, the companies plan to develop standards for high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, supporting solid-state transformers, industrial electrification, and next-generation aerospace & defense (A&D) platforms while strengthening supply chain resilience, Wolfspeed said in a press release.
“Separately, our two companies have contributed to several industry-first technologies,” said Kris Shepherd, president of Electrical Power for GE Aerospace. “Together, we’re ready to shape a robust value chain of high-power silicon carbide based on a mutual appreciation for achieving smaller, lighter, more efficient high-voltage end systems.”
“As AI, electrification, and defense platforms push power demands higher and timelines shorter, GE Aerospace and Wolfspeed are uniquely positioned to deliver the high-voltage silicon carbide building blocks the market needs now,” said Robert Feurle, CEO at Wolfspeed. “By securing domestic sourcing of high-power silicon carbide modules, the two companies are jointly committed to enabling systems that improve efficiency and lower time-to-power. High-voltage silicon carbide is finally production ready exactly as the market confronts a power-delivery crunch legacy silicon cannot solve.”