Garuda partners with Extensee SAS to deploy Flexrotor UAVs

Garuda Technologies, a US subsidiary of Indian company Garuda Aerospace, has signed an MoU with Extensee SAS, a provider of drone manufacturing and operational services.

Under the MoU, the two companies will deploy Airbus Flexrotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across international markets, leveraging Extensee’s end-to-end operational capabilities, including mission management, flight authorizations, qualified operators and pilots with Garuda’s drone technology expertise, according to a report by Businessline.

“This collaboration with Extensee marks an important step in expanding the global reach and operational capabilities of the Airbus Flexrotor drones,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and director of Garuda Aerospace, according to a report by Business World. “By combining our expertise in advanced drone technology with Extensee’s operational excellence, we aim to unlock new opportunities for long-range autonomous missions across civil, industrial and governmental sectors.”