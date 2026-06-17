Garuda partners with Extensee SAS to deploy Flexrotor UAVs
Under the MoU, the two companies will deploy Airbus Flexrotor UAVs across international markets, leveraging Extensee’s end-to-end operational capabilities with Garuda Aerospace’s drone technology expertise.
Garuda Technologies, a US subsidiary of Indian company Garuda Aerospace, has signed an MoU with Extensee SAS, a provider of drone manufacturing and operational services.
Under the MoU, the two companies will deploy Airbus Flexrotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across international markets, leveraging Extensee’s end-to-end operational capabilities, including mission management, flight authorizations, qualified operators and pilots with Garuda’s drone technology expertise, according to a report by Businessline.
“This collaboration with Extensee marks an important step in expanding the global reach and operational capabilities of the Airbus Flexrotor drones,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and director of Garuda Aerospace, according to a report by Business World. “By combining our expertise in advanced drone technology with Extensee’s operational excellence, we aim to unlock new opportunities for long-range autonomous missions across civil, industrial and governmental sectors.”
“We have spent years operating unmanned systems for the most demanding institutional and sovereign clients across Europe; from maritime surveillance to public safety missions; and that operational track record is exactly what turns advanced platforms like the Airbus Flexrotor into a dependable, end-to-end service,” Jean-Baptiste Olry, President of Extensee SAS, said. “With Garuda, we look forward to bringing that European operational expertise to new markets worldwide.”