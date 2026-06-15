LGES partners with Honda, Hanoi to boost Vietnam’s EV market

A new partnership between LG Energy Solution, Honda, and the City of Hanoi is set to support Vietnam’s electric two-wheeler market through public Battery Swapping Stations (BSS) in the capital.

Under a newly signed MoU, the three parties will work together to build a comprehensive electric two-wheeler ecosystem that includes BSS in central Hanoi, battery standards, safety management systems, and new platform-based business models for electric two-wheelers, LGES said in a press release.

As part of the agreement, a pilot project will introduce approximately 50 BSS across key areas of Hanoi, along with 500 battery-swappable electric two-wheelers.

For the pilot program, LG Energy Solution will supply its cylindrical 2170 batteries and support the overall operation of the battery-swapping system. The company’s role will include infrastructure oversight, operational solutions, and lifecycle and safety management frameworks aimed at improving long-term reliability and efficiency, the press release said.

Honda will provide battery-swappable electric two-wheelers and battery exchange units.

LG Energy Solution views this MoU as an opportunity to strengthen its competitiveness in the Southeast Asian market while gaining operational experience and data from electric two-wheeler battery-swapping platforms.

“Vietnam is one of the most important markets for the transition to electric two-wheelers in the region,” said an LG Energy Solution representative. “We will continue contributing to the development of the country’s eco-friendly transportation infrastructure, leveraging our differentiated battery technologies to significantly enhance safety, usage time, and battery lifespan.”