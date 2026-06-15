Hitachi, Google Cloud expand alliance to advance physical AI

Hitachi has announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud to support customers by accelerating the real-world deployment of physical AI and cybersecurity solutions to protect against AI generated threats.

Through the strategic alliance, Hitachi will establish and globally deploy Hitachi’s Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) model that leverages its strengths in IT, OT, and products cultivated through Lumada, together with Google Cloud’s advanced AI.

Hitachi’s consultants and AI Transformation (AX) experts with deep expertise across a wide range of industries, together with Hitachi’s US subsidiary GlobalLogic’s AI-native software engineers, will collaborate with Google Cloud’s leading engineers to support customers.

The teams will work closely with Hitachi’s Frontier AI Deployment Center to further enhance HMAX by Hitachi, a next-generation suite of AI-powered solutions that helps drive social infrastructure innovation, by leveraging Gemini Enterprise, an advanced agentic platform.

“Combining Hitachi’s deep domain knowledge, GlobalLogic’s engineering strength, and Google Cloud’s advanced AI and engineering resources represents an innovative approach to accelerating AI transformation in real-world environments,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “This partnership will better empower customers to implement AI agents and create value faster.”

Hitachi’s Cyber Center of Excellence will partner with Google Cloud to deliver Google Cloud Security, including its Google AI Threat Defense platform alongside Hitachi’s mission-critical domain knowledge to support customer security operations.