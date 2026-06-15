CADFEM APAC, SilTerra partner to advance semiconductor innovation

CADFEM APAC, a Hyderabad-based provider of engineering simulation and digital engineering solutions, has signed an MoU with SilTerra Malaysia, a Malaysian semiconductor foundries and fabless design service provider.

The collaboration establishes a framework aimed at accelerating semiconductor innovation through simulation-led development, stronger design-process alignment, and advanced digital engineering methodologies, according to a media release.

The partnership brings together CADFEM APAC’s expertise in multiphysics simulation, digital engineering and predictive development frameworks with SilTerra’s knowledge of semiconductor manufacturing, process development and fabrication technologies.

A key focus of this cooperation is the development of advanced Design-Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) and System-Technology Co-Optimization (STCO) frameworks. By integrating device, process, and design domains into a unified digital environment, both organizations will enable earlier technology exploration, faster design validation, and improved correlation between simulation models and manufactured devices.

CADFEM APAC will contribute its expertise in multiphysics and systems simulation to develop predictive engineering environments capable of modelling device physics, material behaviour, thermal-electrical interactions, variability, and system-level performance. SilTerra will provide process insights, fabrication expertise, and characterization data to ensure strong alignment between virtual development models and manufacturing realities, the media release said.

“The future of semiconductor advancement will be defined by how effectively organizations can connect design, process development, and manufacturing within a unified engineering framework. Our collaboration with CADFEM APAC represents an important step in that direction,” Beng Joo Thung, Senior Vice President, at SilTerra Malaysia, said. “By combining simulation-driven development with real manufacturing insight, we aim to accelerate innovation, improve development efficiency, and strengthen the industry’s ability to bring next-generation technologies to market with greater confidence.”