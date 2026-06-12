OQC, JPMorganChase, AMD partner to develop quantum-AI platform

UK-based quantum computing company OQC, JPMorganChase and AMD have announced a research collaboration leveraging a new and dedicated Quantum-AI Data Centre, built by OQC in London.

JPMorganChase researchers will test near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing applications via a secure enterprise environment to examine how quantum computing, AI and high-performance classical infrastructure can work together on complex financial services challenges, AMD said in a press release.

The partners will use the platform to conduct research on the application of near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing including areas such as portfolio optimization and expanding explorations around quantum machine learning, while also developing specialized AI models to improve quantum circuit performance. The partners also plan to investigate how these quantum-enhanced AI models can accelerate the discovery of novel algorithms purpose-built for financial use cases, and the role of classical compute toward scalable fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.

JPMorganChase will be OQC’s first dedicated user of the UK platform, which is expected to be fully operational within 12 months.

“Quantum computing has to move from isolated experiments into the secure compute environments where enterprises actually work,” said Gerald Mullally, CEO of OQC. “That is what we are building with JPMorganChase’s quantum research expertise: a dedicated quantum-AI platform for financial services that combines quantum hardware, AI and high-performance computing to support serious technical research and move the industry closer to practical quantum applications.”

“The financial services industry depends on understanding complexity, managing risk and making decisions with speed, security and confidence,” said Lori Beer, global chief information officer of JPMorganChase. “Through this partnership, our teams will have a dedicated environment to research the near-term utility of hybrid quantum-classical computing in finance and assess how quantum, AI and high-performance computing can work together to address real-world challenges.”