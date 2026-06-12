Hitachi, Intel to accelerate AI transformation across industries

Hitachi and Intel have announced a strategic collaboration to explore opportunities that advance physical AI, advanced computing, and next-generation digital infrastructure across manufacturing, energy, mobility and other critical industries.

Through the collaboration, the companies plan to combine Hitachi’s information technology (IT) expertise, operational technology (OT) and product manufacturing knowledge with Intel’s advanced computing capabilities and silicon-based platforms to develop next-generation compute capabilities and industry solutions that help organizations modernize operations, improve efficiency, and build more intelligent, resilient infrastructure systems, according to a media release.

The companies plan to work together across five strategic pillars-foundry tools, quantum computing, energy optimization, custom silicon and edge-AI applications, and factory automation-to create new solutions and optimize existing processes.

“As the emergence of Physical AI brings a significant impact on our society, this collaboration will accelerate AI transformation across a wide range of industries that support social infrastructure,” said Toshiaki Tokunaga, President & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd. “By combining Hitachi’s IT, OT, and products with Intel’s advanced computing capabilities, we are well positioned to advance the deployment of AI in mission-critical social infrastructure worldwide.”