Forge Nano secures wafer fab equipment order from photonics firm

US-based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials companyForge Nano, which has signed an agreement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co., has announced that a leading commercial photonics technology company has selected Forge Nano’s TEPHRA semiconductor wafer fabrication platform to support the manufacturing of advanced integrated photonic devices.

Forge Nano’s proprietary ALD technology enables ultra-thin, highly conformal coatings with atomic-scale precision across complex device architectures. These capabilities support a wide range of photonic manufacturing requirements, including barrier layer formation, interface engineering, environmental protection, performance optimization, and long-term device reliability, Forge Nano said in a press release.

“We are excited to support a leading innovator in the photonics industry with our TEPHRA platform,” said Paul Lichty, Chief Executive Officer of Forge Nano. “This selection demonstrates the growing role of ALD in commercial photonics manufacturing and validates TEPHRA’s ability to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation device production. As photonics adoption accelerates across communications, AI infrastructure, and emerging computing applications, we believe Forge Nano is well positioned to become a key manufacturing technology partner for the industry.”

The TEPHRA platform is designed for high-volume semiconductor manufacturing and delivers the film uniformity, process repeatability, throughput, and manufacturing scalability required for commercial production environments. The platform supports a broad range of advanced semiconductor applications, including photonics, advanced packaging, memory, logic, heterogeneous integration, and emerging optoelectronic technologies, the press release said.