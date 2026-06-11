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STMicroelectronics doubles its data centre revenue target for 2026
STMicroelectronics has raised its data centre revenue ambition for 2026 to approximately USD 1 billion, up from previous guidance of "nicely above USD 500 million."
The company also indicated that revenues could double again in 2027, assuming current demand dynamics and customer engagements continue.
The revision reflects continued strong demand for AI infrastructure and recent progress in ramping up production capacity, according to a press release from the company. The previous 2027 target of "well above USD 1 billion" has been replaced by an indication that revenues could reach approximately USD 2 billion.