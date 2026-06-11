Nvidia, Doosan Group collaborate to advance Physical AI

Nvidia and South Korea’s Doosan Group are expanding their collaboration to advance new opportunities across physical AI, robotics and AI factory infrastructure, spanning Doosan Robotics, Doosan Bobcat, Doosan Enerbility and Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG.

The collaboration will bring together Nvidia’s full-stack accelerated computing platforms with Doosan Group’s capabilities in industrial automation, power generation and advanced electronics materials to support next-generation AI infrastructure, Nvidia said in an online post.

Doosan Group’s businesses span several layers of the AI factory ecosystem, from intelligent robotics systems to the full spectrum of large-scale power solutions and advanced electronics materials for AI data center equipment.

Nvidia and Doosan will explore how Nvidia’s physical AI stack, Nvidia DSX AI factory platform, Nvidia MGX and accelerated computing platforms can support these areas, the online post said.

Doosan Robotics is integrating Nvidia Isaac Sim and Nvidia Isaac Lab open robotics frameworks, Nvidia Cosmos open world foundation models, the open source Newton physics engine and Nvidia Jetson Thor to advance its Agentic Robot OS — an AI-powered platform connecting perception, reasoning, simulation, learning and on-device inference.

“By integrating Nvidia’s physical AI technologies, Doosan Robotics aims to help industrial robots better perceive, reason and act in complex and dynamic environments,” Nvidia said. “Simulation-to-real workflows, physics calibration and AI reasoning will make collaborative robots more adaptable, task-specialized and ready for scalable deployment.”

Doosan Bobcat also plans to explore integrating Nvidia physical AI technologies into equipment used across construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling applications.

Doosan Enerbility is exploring opportunities to support Nvidia AI factories and the Nvidia DSX AI factory platform through its large-scale power infrastructure portfolio, including gas turbines, steam turbines and small modular reactors, together with Doosan Fuel Cell’s hydrogen fuel-cell systems.

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG is supporting next-generation AI data center infrastructure through copper clad laminate, or CCL, a key foundational material for printed circuit boards.

High-performance CCLs are used in printed circuit boards (PCBs) for networking equipment, AI accelerators and AI server motherboards, where low signal loss and high reliability are critical.

Nvidia MGX provides a modular reference architecture for accelerated systems, helping system manufacturers and ecosystem partners build servers and rack-scale AI factory infrastructure, the online post said.